Former BRS Minister Harish is a credible leader, KTR only active on X: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday described former BRS minister T Harish Rao as a credible leader but called BRS working president KT Rama Rao as one who is active only on X and TV channels.

The Union minister, in a chit-chat with media persons at the BJP state office here, alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and KT Rama Rao accuse each other during the day and do settlements at night. He questioned the chief minister as to why he was dragging his feet on getting Rama Rao arrested if the latter had a hand in scams.

He criticised Revanth Reddy for taking up padayatra from Sangem in Bhongir and advised him to do it in the Musi river area in Hyderabad where houses were demolished recently. He said the BRS’s chapter has come to an end in Telangana. The proof for this is that no one dares to contest in the coming Graduate MLC elections.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to recall the days when the BRS government had arrested him without giving him even a chance to attend his daughter’s wedding. He wondered if BRS and Congress have colluded to shield the BRS working president.

Reacting to Rama Rao’s comments that he and Revanth were two faces of the same coin, Sanjay Kumar said that both had worked hard to defeat KCR in the state. “We are fighters and that is why KTR is spending sleepless nights. Now Revanth Reddy and KTR are making a show that they are fighting each other but the fact of the matter is that both of them are worried over their political future in the state,” he said.