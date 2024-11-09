Musi pollution more dangerous than an atom bomb, says CM Revanth Reddy

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Stating that pollution in the Musi was more dangerous than an atom bomb, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday vowed to rejuvenate the river at any cost.

He also declared that he would take up a padayatra from Vadapally in the first week of January which would culminate in a massive public meeting at Charminar in Hyderabad. The chief minister also disclosed that the Musi rejuvenation project designs would be finalised within a month.

He was speaking after undertaking a 2.5 km padayatra from Sangem temple after performing pujas to Bhimalingeswara Swamy to create awareness among the people on the Musi rejuvenation project. The chief minister also undertook a short boat ride to take a close look at the polluted water of the Musi. Revanth collected a sample of the water in a bottle and took it with him.

Addressing a public meeting later, the chief minister said that the local population was not buying milk and vegetables produced in the Musi catchment area by farmers as they were wary of the high levels of pollution.

“Today’s padayatra is just a trailer. The full movie will follow soon. I will undertake another padayatra from Vadapally to Hyderabad in the first week of January,” chief minister said.

Referring to the statements of the BRS leaders that they would lie down in front of the bulldozers to be used for Musi rejuvenation works, Revanth said: “If they have any guts, let them (BRS leaders) fix a date. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will drive the bulldozer and MLA M Samuel will flag it off. I will change my name if the bulldozers will not trample them.”