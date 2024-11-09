Musi pollution more dangerous than an atom bomb, says CM Revanth Reddy

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Stating that pollution in the Musi was more dangerous than an atom bomb, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday vowed to rejuvenate the river at any cost.
He also declared that he would take up a padayatra from Vadapally in the first week of January which would culminate in a massive public meeting at Charminar in Hyderabad. The chief minister also disclosed that the Musi rejuvenation project designs would be finalised within a month.
He was speaking after undertaking a 2.5 km padayatra from Sangem temple after performing pujas to Bhimalingeswara Swamy to create awareness among the people on the Musi rejuvenation project. The chief minister also undertook a short boat ride to take a close look at the polluted water of the Musi. Revanth collected a sample of the water in a bottle and took it with him.
Addressing a public meeting later, the chief minister said that the local population was not buying milk and vegetables produced in the Musi catchment area by farmers as they were wary of the high levels of pollution.
“Today’s padayatra is just a trailer. The full movie will follow soon. I will undertake another padayatra from Vadapally to Hyderabad in the first week of January,” chief minister said.
Referring to the statements of the BRS leaders that they would lie down in front of the bulldozers to be used for Musi rejuvenation works, Revanth said: “If they have any guts, let them (BRS leaders) fix a date. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will drive the bulldozer and MLA M Samuel will flag it off. I will change my name if the bulldozers will not trample them.”
BRS against Musi project as Nalgonda rejected it in polls: CM
Calling senior BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as “Billa”, “Ranga” and “Charles Sobhraj”, he said: “Let’s see if the people of this area allow them to stop the Musi project or sink them in the river.” Revanth also dared the BRS leaders who threatened to obstruct bulldozers to give their names.
Likening the health problems that have crippled the people of Nalgonda due to the Musi like a jail term, Revanth said to the BRS supremo: “You felt very sad when your daughter was in jail for three months. Do you not feel sad when people of this area are undergoing punishment that is like a jail term due to Musi pollution?”
“Musi ki neevu addu padite... aa paapam... vusuru kottukoni Musi murikilo chastaavu... kukka chaavu chastavu ... chaste dikku leni chaavu chastaavu ... Chandrasekhar Rao nuvvu,” he said, referring to KCR.
Stating that rejuvenation of the Musi would help the people of Nalgonda, the chief minister alleged that BRS leaders were trying to create obstacles in the way of the project as the people of the district did not support the pink party in the Assembly elections. He thanked the Left leaders for supporting the Musi rejuvenation project.
“When (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi took up Sabarmati riverfront and Ganga rejuvenation projects, BJP leaders hailed him. However, some fake BJP leaders in the state are objecting to Musi rejuvenation. Can’t we cleanse Musi on the lines of Ganga or Sabarmati?” Revanth asked.