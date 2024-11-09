Student drags traffic cop on bonnet of car in Hyderabad, arrested

HYDERABAD: A home guard on traffic duty was dragged for about 10 metres when he tried to stop a car with tinted windows during a special drive conducted at Panjagutta junction in Hyderabad.

Announcing the arrest of the driver, a 20-year-old student named Syed Maazuddin Naseer, on Friday, the police said that the incident occurred on Monday.

A traffic police sub-inspector from Panjagutta told TNIE that Ramesh, the home guard, was fortunately unhurt in the incident.

“The driver was going to college. When the home guard stopped his car, he initially slowed the vehicle and suddenly accelerated. The home guard, who was in front of the car, keeled over on the bonnet and the car kept moving for about 10 metres,” the police said.

Alerted to the danger posed to the home guard, passersby stopped the car. The student was arrested and handed over to the Panjagutta law and order police,” the officer said.

The Panjagutta police have booked the student under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 132 (assault against a public servant), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.