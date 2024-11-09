Telangana cops arrest UP native in Delhi for human trafficking

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested Sadakat Khan, a Uttar Pradesh native at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on November 2, on charges of sending people to Cambodia where they were forced to commit cybercrimes.

The TGCSB on Friday said that they have now arrested a total of four persons in connection with the case that came to light after a woman from Sircilla lodged a complaint alleging that the agents — Jagtial native K Sai Prasad, Bihar natives Mohammed Abid Ansari and Mohammed Shabad Alam, and Sadakat Khan from Uttar Pradesh — took Rs 1.40 lakh in fees promising a lucrative job overseas for her son.

Gang handed over victims to Chinese handlers

Once in Cambodia, her son was held against his will and coerced into cybercrimes, working up to 17 hours per day. The agents confiscated his passport upon arrival, the complaint said, “The victim indicated that around 500 to 600 Indians were similarly forced into committing online fraud for the same company,” a release from the TGCSB said.

Police said that the modus operandi of the gang based in India was to lure jobseekers with promises of lucrative jobs overseas, collect substantial sums of money under the guise of processing fees and other charges. “Upon reaching Cambodia, the victims were handed over to Chinese handlers who forced them to commit cybercrimes,” the release said.