Telangana government working for betterment of people: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy asserted that the government is prioritising better services for the people by focusing on education, healthcare and the provision of basic facilities.

On Friday, the minister made a surprise visit to the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul School at Ananthanagar in Nelakondapally Mandal and had lunch with the students. He emphasised that education holds the key for striving in the society and encouraged students to aim high and work hard to reach their goals. He urged the students to make the most of the accommodation and facilities provided by the government.

Later, he visited a paddy purchasing centre and noted that this year’s harvest has been exceptional. The government has established grain purchase centres and announced a price of Rs 500 per tonne for fine paddy variety.

Srinivasa Reddy criticised the Opposition BRS for “shedding crocodile tears” and claiming to support farmers, while highlighting the poor treatment of farmers over the past decade.

He reassured farmers that the government had instructed officials not to cause them any trouble while purchasing their crops and promised strict action against any officials who harass farmers during the procurement process.