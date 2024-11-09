Telangana: Patancheru ponds to turn into tourist spots

SANGAREDDY: Plans are on to transform several ponds in Patancheru constituency into tourist destinations. Under Phase-I, officials aim to develop four ponds as tourist centres with the cooperation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Following instructions from Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, estimates have been prepared to carry out the necessary works, and tenders will be invited soon. This initiative is expected to serve a dual purpose: prevent encroachments on the ponds and provide an environment for the public to relax.

Recently, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and GHMC inspected the ponds. Plans for Phase-I involves an estimated investment of Rs 29 crore to develop three ponds—Sagi Cheruvu, Thimmakka Cheruvu and Ennam Cheruvu—within the constituency.

Key developments include the creation of a children’s park, enhancing greenery, construction of CC roads along the pond, and installation of divider floodlights at each pond.

One of the major projects is the development of Sagi Cheruvu, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.46 crore in collaboration with the APR Group. Additionally, the Saki Lake will be developed with a budget of Rs 8 crore with GHMC and the Incar Group.

A walking track will also be constructed around the four ponds, offering a space for morning and evening walks, further enhancing the appeal.