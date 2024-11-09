Telangana: Sultan-Ul-Uloom Society loses plea against AICTE

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a batch of four writ petitions filed by Sultan-Ul-Uloom Educational Society and others, challenging the action of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in conducting a title dispute adjudication while processing approvals for Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on each petitioner, payable to Sri Vidhyas Centre for Special Children (Orphanage), situated in Seva Mandal Society, Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad, within two weeks. The petitioners were instructed to file the receipt of payment in the court registry.

The writ petitions were filed by the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Educational Society challenging AICTE’s decision, which included the refusal to grant full approval for the institution’s sanctioned intake for the academic year 2017-18, citing unresolved title disputes.

The petitioners argued that the AICTE’s insistence on resolving title issues before granting approval was arbitrary, unconstitutional, and a violation of principles of natural justice.

Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, representing the petitioners, contended that the AICTE acted beyond its jurisdiction by setting up a two-men justice committee to adjudicate the title dispute between the petitioners and a third party.