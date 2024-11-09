Telangana woman recalls horrors of her abduction

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A victim, Bheema Bai, who was in the clutches of kidnappers for 15-long-hours still remembers the pain of being filled with fear a day after reuniting with her family.

Bheema, a resident of Kodimunja village of Vemulawada mandal, was abducted by the associates of Maharashtra-based contractor and his wife on Thursday. They indiscriminately pinched her on different parts of her body while taking her in the car.

On their way to Murkhed in Maharastra state, the kidnappers threatened to throw her in the pond. “They threatened to kill Bheema and asked her son to return the money given by the contractor, ” police said.

Bheema and her grandson, Venkat, thanked the police for taking swift action and rescuing her from the ‘merciless’ kidnappers who did not even let her have food and beat her.

She was taken to a hospital for daycare treatment on Friday.