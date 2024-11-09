TTD like board for Yadagirigutta soon, says CM Revanth Reddy

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Yadadri will now be replaced with Yadagirigutta in all correspondence. He also declared that the Yadagirigutta Temple Trust Board will soon be constituted on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Before embarking a 2.5 km padayatra to raise awareness about the Musi rejuvenation project, the chief minister held a review with officials on the development of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Friday.

He emphasised that the state government has decided to set up the Yadagirigutta Temple Board and directed officials to take necessary steps for the same.

Officials were also asked to formulate a special policy for cow protection in the Goshala, utilising technological innovations to enhance cow safety.

He stressed on the importance of facilitating arrangements for devotees to stay overnight on the hill and offer prayers as they did in the past. Revanth also directed officials to expedite the gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram and complete all related works before the upcoming brahmotsavam.

The chief minister further directed revenue officials to complete the pending land acquisitions and asked finance officials to release the required funds for the same. He also instructed the temple authorities to prepare a detailed plan within a week to complete any remaining temple works.

Additionally, Revanth ordered that the name Yadadri be officially changed to Yadagirigutta in all official records and also for daily usage.