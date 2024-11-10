Cyberabad police arrest Mohammed Ali in job fraud case involving fake job offers

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate arrested 33-year-old Mohammed Ali for his alleged involvement in a job fraud case.

The accused, from Gulbarga, Karnataka, deceived victims with false promises of job opportunities. Earlier, the police had also arrested his wife, Reshma (alias Swapna), and Mohammed Naseeruddin Raza in connection with the scam.

According to a press note, Ali had been arrested in August 2024 by Govindpur police in Karnataka for a similar job fraud case.

The victim reported that on September 29, 2023, she received a call from Reshma, who posed as a Senior HR Manager at CTS (Cognizant) and IBM, claiming to offer mass hiring. Reshma asked the victim to refer students seeking jobs, and the victim sent 30 resumes. She then collected advance payments from the students, transferring 50% of the placement fee to various accounts provided by the accused.

The students later received fake job offers from company email IDs, and when the victim attempted to follow up, the accused blocked her. It was then that the victim realised it was a scam.