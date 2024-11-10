Deputy CM Bhatti: Communication key to success of survey

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed district collectors to maintain coordination with enumerators as the Integrated Household Survey has begun. On Saturday, he held a video conference with collectors and other officials to discuss the process.

During the conference, Vikramarka emphasised that public concerns and doubts are likely to be raised during the survey. He stressed that communication between enumerators and collectors will help address these issues promptly.

Pointing out that the Integrated household survey is a major programme, he appreciated officials for advancing the programme smoothly so far. He said: “The questionnaire was prepared comprehensively, enumerators received proper training and house listing was also completed accurately. In the same way, the household survey will also be successfully carried out. The survey is the largest programme in the country, and its success will depend on the sincerity and commitment we bring to the effort.”

Vikramarka highlighted that the entire nation is observing the survey, which will play a key role in promoting progressive thoughts and programmes. He urged collectors not to overlook even minor issues, but to immediately report them to the Principal Secretary of the Planning Department and other senior officials for resolution.

Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, Planning department Principal Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania and other officials attended the video conference.