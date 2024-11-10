HYDRAA razes structures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Continuing its drive against illegal structures, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday demolished unauthorised constructions along main roads in Film Nagar, following complaints from local residents. During an inspection, officials confirmed that several structures, including a house boundary wall and a shed, had extended onto the road.

“HYDRAA removed long-standing encroachments in Film Nagar after locals raised concerns about illegal constructions on a main road.

The inspection revealed that the house boundary wall and shed were obstructing the road. After the demolition, debris was cleared, and HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti to expedite road construction, which is expected to be completed within two days.

Locals expressed satisfaction with the road expansion, noting that the structures had been in place for 15 years,” HYDRAA posted on “X.”