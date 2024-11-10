In Maharashtra, Revanth corners BJP on jobs, sops

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress government in Telangana gave a total of 50,000 jobs in the last 10 months at the rate of eight jobs per hour, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that in stark contrast, the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre has betrayed the youth with its empty promises.

The chief minister also claimed that several welfare schemes promised as part of the ‘six guarantees’ of the Congress, including free bus travel to women, free electricity of up to 200 units, bonus on paddy, were implemented fully, up to saturation point.

Revanth alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have a success story to go to the people with and hence where choosing to level baseless allegations against Congress governments.

He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as part of his party’s election campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Responding as PM made allegations, says CM

Responding to the allegations levelled by prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Congress governments have failed to fulfil their poll promises, Revanth said that he does not usually pay any attention to the accusations levelled by BJP leaders. “However, I am responding now as the allegations came from the prime minister himself,” the chief minister said, adding that Modi was disseminating lies about Telangana and on the six guarantees.

“As long as Modi does not eschew uttering lies, I will not stop speaking truths,” Revanth said, adding that he has the responsibility of giving facts to the people of Maharashtra.