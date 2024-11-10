K Chandrasekhar Rao: We never thought of sending rivals to jail

HYDERABAD: Welcoming film producer and realtor Parupati Srinivas Reddy and actor Ravi Teja into the party fold, BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that when in power, he never thought of sending his political rivals to jail.

On Saturday, leaders from Palakurthy constituency met KCR at his Erravalli farmhouse and joined the BRS.

Addressing the gathering, the former chief minister expressed confidence that the BRS will return to power in the next elections as the Congress government has failed on all fronts.

“The people have realised what they lost after BRS was removed from power. In all districts, people are praying for the BRS to return to power again. 100% our party will come to power in the next elections,” KCR stated. He appealed to the BRS cadre to work hard to strengthen the party and expose the failures of the Congress government .

“We never think of sending leaders or others to jail. The government should protect its people and should work for the benefit of the people. But now, we are witnessing what the leaders in the government are saying,” he said.