Kaushik Reddy hurt as cops break up protest

KARIMNAGAR : Tension prevailed at Ambedkar circle in Huzurabad town for some time on Saturday after the police tried to break up a protest by local MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries seeking release of the second instalment of the sop.

When the MLA refused to call off his protest, the police detained him. This brought a large number of BRS activists to the scene who jostled with the police demanding the release of the MLA. In the melee, the MLA received minor injuries and fainted. He was initially shifted to a local hospital and later to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Kaushik Reddy alleged that the police manhandled him and tried to kill him.

Soon, BRS Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar reached the hospital to extend solidarity with Kaushik Reddy. BRS senior leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao condemned the incident.