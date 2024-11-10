KCR to deploy his trusted lieutenants for BRS revival

SANGAREDDY : Facing setbacks in two successive elections, the BRS is formulating a strategy to show that it is not down and out for the count in the upcoming local body elections scheduled for January.

Party sources said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed senior leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao to implement this plan.

Reports suggest that KCR, currently based at his farmhouse in Erravalli in Gajwel constituency, is planning a movement aimed at holding the Congress-led government accountable for its election promises.

The BRS strategy reportedly includes public programmes and protest activities to pressurise the Congress government for its “unfulfilled promises”, especially the six guarantees made to the people of the people of Telangana. In particular, the BRS aims to mobilise support among farmers on the issue of paddy procurement. BRS leaders are expected to focus on unfulfilled assurances like financial aid for farmers and women, as well as promised benefits for the unemployed.

Senior party leaders said that KCR wants Rama Rao and Harish Rao to conduct padayatras in South and North Telangana, respectively, as a means to engage directly with the public. These padayatras are intended to amplify the BRS presence in Telangana, presenting the party as a viable alternative to the Congress.