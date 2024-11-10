Kishan Reddy challenges CM Revanth Reddy to visit farmers before musi padayatra

YADADRI BHUVANGIRI : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should conduct a padayatra through the fields of farmers to get a first-hand account of their suffering before undertaking his Musi padayatra, opined Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

“I do not know where the CM will get the ₹1.5 lakh crore that is reportedly needed for the Musi project. I do not know when the sewage flowing into the Musi will be stopped. All I know is that the BJP will not allow the houses of the poor on both sides of the river to be demolished,” Kishan said.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress of not fulfilling the promises made to farmers, such as the bonus on paddy or crop loan waiver, despite being in power in the state for 11 months.

“Though the Congress government in Telangana has not fulfilled its promises, its leaders are uttering lies in Maharashtra,” Kishan said.

He added that the BJP will keep up the pressure on the state government until it is forced to fulfill all the promises made to farmers in the state.