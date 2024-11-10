Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar express derails in West Bengal

HYDERABAD: Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed in West Bengal on Saturday morning. No casualties or major injuries were reported, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

The long-distance special train that runs weekly between Howrah and Hyderabad derailed in Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata, around 5.30 am. While one of the coaches was a parcel van, the other two were passenger coaches — third AC economy and third AC.

“The investigation to find out the cause of derailment is underway,” an SCR official told TNIE. The train was shifting from the middle to the outer tracks when the derailment occurred, said officials.

An accident relief train, along with medical aid, was rushed from Santragachi and Kharagpur to the derailment spot, the officials said, adding that buses were also arranged to carry the stranded passengers to their destinations. Help desks were also set up at Shalimar, Santragachi, Kharagpur and Howrah railway stations.