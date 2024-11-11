24-year-old stalker fires airgun at victim's father in Hyderabad, case registered

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old stalker allegedly tried to kill the victim’s 54-year-old father using an airgun in Venkateshwara Colony, Saroornagar, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the accused, Gogikar Balveer, a mentally unstable person, shot two rounds at Renuka Anand, the father of Unnathi.

The cops added that Balveer and Unnathi were friends in school, but he had been harassing her. A few months ago, the 24-year-old confronted Anand at his home and allegedly threatened to kill him.

Subsequently, Anand summoned Balveer’s parents and counselled him in their presence. However, on Sunday, as Anand was parking his car at his apartment, Balveer allegedly fired two shots with the airgun, one of pellets hit Anand near his right eye. Despite the injury, Anand managed to drive to the police station for assistance and was later taken to a private hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, Balveer reportedly vandalised Anand’s car, shattering all the windows before fleeing the scene. While rumours circulated that Anand had sent his daughter abroad in a bid to stop her and Balveer from interacting with each other, police clarified that only Balveer was harassing Unnathi under the garb of love.

Saroornagar police have registered a case against Balveer under Sections 109 and 324(4) of the BNS and Section 25(1)(B)(a) of the Arms Act, 1959.