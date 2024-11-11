Arrests under NDPS Act rose by 900% over 10 years in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over the past decade, arrests under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the state have surged by over 900%, reflecting a spike in both the number of illegal drug consumers and Excise police raids.
According to the data from the Excise department, arrests under NDPS skyrocketed from 148 arrests in 169 cases in 2014 to 1,445 arrests in 842 cases within just 10 months of 2024. An official stated that the Andhra-Orissa Border (AOB) region is a primary source of the illicit drug supply.
While the increase in arrests can be partly attributed to the Excise police’s heightened vigilance and frequent raids, it also reflects the rising number of drug users in the state.
An Excise official told TNIE that the trends shot up after the Covid-19 pandemic, noting, “People’s thinking has totally changed after Covid- 19 pandemic. There is now a stronger focus on instant gratification and short-term pleasure, which leads many to fall into the trap of drug use.”
Another excise official suggested that the issue could be resolved if parents spent more time with their children. “By doing so, they would be able to recognise changes in their children’s behaviour more easily. However, most parents don’t spend enough time with their children, which can have a psychological impact on them.”
The same trend has been observed in Hyderabad, with arrests and registered cases more than doubling from 2020 to 2024. In 2014, the Excise police arrested 295 individuals in 106 cases; by November 2024, that number had jumped to 608 arrests in 288 cases
In response to this, the Excise police launched “Operation Dhoolpet” to target the area, which has long been a hotspot for illicit drug activity. The operation is being led by Nandyala Anji Reddy, who was also in-charge when the government declared Dhoolpet “Gudumba Free” in 2016, underscoring the persistent challenges in eliminating drug abuse from the area.
Despite the increase in arrests, there has been a decline in the seizure of dry ganja and ganja plants over the past decade. In 2014, the Excise police seized 6,126 kg of dry ganja and 8.60 lakh ganja plants across the state. By 2024, the numbers had dropped to 5,123 kg of dry ganja and 663 ganja plants.
Additionally, new types of drugs and variations have been introduced to the public and the police over the years. In 2024, the Excise police seized a form of drugs they had never encountered before.