Arrests under NDPS Act rose by 900% over 10 years in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over the past decade, arrests under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the state have surged by over 900%, reflecting a spike in both the number of illegal drug consumers and Excise police raids.

According to the data from the Excise department, arrests under NDPS skyrocketed from 148 arrests in 169 cases in 2014 to 1,445 arrests in 842 cases within just 10 months of 2024. An official stated that the Andhra-Orissa Border (AOB) region is a primary source of the illicit drug supply.

While the increase in arrests can be partly attributed to the Excise police’s heightened vigilance and frequent raids, it also reflects the rising number of drug users in the state.

An Excise official told TNIE that the trends shot up after the Covid-19 pandemic, noting, “People’s thinking has totally changed after Covid- 19 pandemic. There is now a stronger focus on instant gratification and short-term pleasure, which leads many to fall into the trap of drug use.”

Another excise official suggested that the issue could be resolved if parents spent more time with their children. “By doing so, they would be able to recognise changes in their children’s behaviour more easily. However, most parents don’t spend enough time with their children, which can have a psychological impact on them.”