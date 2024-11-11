Committed to completing projects neglected by BRS: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of neglecting the irrigation schemes in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that the present dispensation is committed to completing all the pending projects.

The chief minister participated in Lord Kurumurthy Brahmotsavams at Ammapur village. During his visit, he laid the foundation for construction of an elevated corridor and a ghat road at the temple. These works are expected to be completed with an estimated cost of `110 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said: “Jurala, Koyilsagar, Nettempadu, Bheema, Kalvakurthi and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation projects were neglected during the BRS regime. Our government will ‘flood’ funds to complete these projects in the Mahbubnagar district.”

Stating that tendering process for construction of Makthal-Kodangal-Narayanapet irrigation project has already been completed, the chief minister said: “Works on this project will be started at the earliest. Krishna river water will reach these areas soon,” he added.

The CM also alleged that a few people are creating obstacles in the development of Mahbubnagar district. “A few people are making baseless allegations in a bid to stop construction of irrigation projects. I am a native of this district. If I don’t complete these irrigation projects, history will not forgive me,” he said.