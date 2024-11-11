KTR challenges Revanth to implement 42% BC reservation before Telangana panchayat polls, questions Congress on caste survey motives

HANAMKONDA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy implement the 42% BC reservation before the panchayat elections across the state.

Alleging that there was an ulterior motive in the collection of personal details for the survey, he urged people to stall the staff from conducting the caste survey until the reservations for backward classes (BC) were assured.

Addressing the media at the Hanamkonda party office, Rama Rao alleged that Revanth made false statements during his election campaign in Maharashtra. “The Congress government in Telangana has not provided an additional Rs 500 quintal bonus for paddy to farmers, yet Revanth falsely claimed in a public meeting that this bonus is being given here,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA added that the BRS would create awareness on the issue of BC reservations and, if necessary, would observe a ‘Government Failure Week’ in Telangana from party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fast-unto-death anniversary on November 29 up to December 7. “The party will discuss this and definitely plan a ‘Failure Week’ to highlight the government’s lack of progress,” he added.

Rama Rao also highlighted that while the chief minister issued a BC Declaration promising 42% reservations last year, no step has been taken for its implementation.

“The government allocated Rs 8,000 crore for the BC Budget, yet not a single rupee has been spent,” he alleged.