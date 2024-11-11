Owaisi counters PM Modi's unity call, urges justice and constitutional respect for India's safety

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stated that India is safe if justice prevails and there is a respect for the constitution while reacting to PM Modi’s ‘ek hai toh safe hai’ (people are safe when united) remark, initially delivered in a public meeting in Jharkhand accusing Congress of caste divide in society.

Speaking at a public meeting in Aurangabad while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Owaisi said, “Modi and RSS are calling for unity. I want to tell him that if there is justice, India is safe; if there is constitution, there is respect, if Ambedkar’s legacy lives, then Godse’s ideology is dead. But PM Modi is creating Maratha versus OBCs. They want to pit people against each other and make fights. Don’t believe in his conspiracy”, and added, “ But Majlis (AIMIM) says if we are many, then we are undivided.”

Speaking in Jharkhand, PM Modi had recently accused Congress of creating a caste division in society by pitting the subgroups of OBCs against each other. He reiterated his allegations during a public meeting in Maharashtra.

“If Modi says ek hai toh safe hai, then why did he claim in Rajasthan during Parliament elections that mangalsutras (ornament) of women from the Hindu community will be snatched away and given to Muslim women. If it is ‘ek hai toh safe hai’ then answer Modi, whose blood was flowing in Delhi near your house and who was turned into a homeless person,” the MP said.