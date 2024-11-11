Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay stir Telangana politics with remarks on Harish Rao's role in BRS

HYDERABAD: The recent comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao have created a buzz in state political circles in general and the pink party in particular.

The CM had said that he finished the political career of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and that of his son and party’s working president KT Rama Rao. In the same breath, Revanth Reddy stated that he knew how to “manage” Harish Rao, considered one of the top three leaders in the BRS.

Close on the heels of Revanth’s comments, MoS for Home and former state BJP president Bandi Sanjay described Harish Rao as a credible leader in the BRS and Rama Rao as a leader who is busy only on social media without much connect with ground reality. At one time, he even welcomed Harish Rao to join the BJP if the latter was interested.

The statements of the two leaders terming Harish Rao a competent leader to run the BRS have led to an animated debated in the political circles regarding the intention behind them. Senior leaders in the Congress, BJP and BRS see them as a ploy to create a rift between Harish Rao, who is also a former finance minister, and Rama Rao, former IT minister and KCR’s heir apparent.