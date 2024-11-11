Two women IAS officers in line for key Telangana posts amid bureaucratic shakeup

In the wake of vacancies arising in key positions following the allocation of five Telangana senior IAS officers to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, there is a buzz in the bureaucratic circles about one of the two women officials getting the posts vacated by Kata Amrapali. It may be recalled that Amrapali was the managing director of the newly created Musi River Development Corporation Ltd., (MRDCL) Commissioner of GHMC as well as joint commissioner of HMDA before she moved to the neighbouring Telugu state. One of the women IAS officers in question earned the reputation as a hard-working and sharp bureaucrat in the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. According to the grapevine, she may either land top job at HMDA or MRDCL.
Major shakeup in CMO on cards?
If rumours doing the rounds in the corridors of the Chief Minister’s Office and among Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s core group are to be believed, there would be a major shakeup in the CMO after the Congress government completes one year in office. This has led to introspection among the officials about their performance since Revanth Reddy assumed charge as chief minister. Some officials are worried that they may have to pay for their past mistakes.