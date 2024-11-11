Two women IAS officers in line for key Telangana posts amid bureaucratic shakeup

In the wake of vacancies arising in key positions following the allocation of five Telangana senior IAS officers to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, there is a buzz in the bureaucratic circles about one of the two women officials getting the posts vacated by Kata Amrapali. It may be recalled that Amrapali was the managing director of the newly created Musi River Development Corporation Ltd., (MRDCL) Commissioner of GHMC as well as joint commissioner of HMDA before she moved to the neighbouring Telugu state. One of the women IAS officers in question earned the reputation as a hard-working and sharp bureaucrat in the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. According to the grapevine, she may either land top job at HMDA or MRDCL.