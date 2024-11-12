CM Revanth urges Muslim community to choose between 'Gandhi Parivar' or 'Modi Parivar'; warns of 4% reservation scrap

HYDERABAD: Asking the Muslim community to decide whether it would stand by the side of “Gandhi Parivar” or “Modi Parivar”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the latter would scrap the 4% reservation given to Muslims by the Congress.

“There are two “Parivars” in the country today. One is Modi Parivar and the other is Gandhi Parivar. Modi Parivar is working to instigate animosity among people while the Gandhi Parivar is striving for the unity of the country,” Revanth said, adding that the Congress never treated Muslims as voting machines or vote banks, but as brothers and sisters.

The chief minister was speaking at the National Education Day and Minorities Day celebrations after presenting the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards. He also launched the TGMREIS website on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that minorities played an important role in bringing Congress to power in the Telangana state. “Hindus and Muslims are two eyes of the Telangana government,” he declared. adding: “We will take the state forward on the path of development by strengthening education and medicare for all communities and create job opportunities for one and all.”

Stating that the Constitution and reservations are in danger, Revant said: “Modi Parivar is trying to divide the country. Minorities should work hard to bring Congress to power in Maharashtra. Only the Congress will render justice to all communities in the country. No one should rest until the Modi government is defeated and Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of the country.”