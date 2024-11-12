KT Rama Rao urges Union Min Khattar to take action over Irregularities in AMRUT contract

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday met Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi alleging irregularities in AMRUT 2.0 tenders.

In a letter submitted to Khattar, Rama Rao alleged that a contract worth Rs 1,137 crore of AMRUT was awarded to a firm that posted a profit of just Rs 2 crore as the promoter of the company was the brother-in-law of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “It’s abuse of power and comes under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” Rama Rao told the Union Minister.

“The Amrut 2.0 allotments in Telangana are no different from what led to the famous Ashok Khemka Vs State of Haryana (2014) case, where the state had to compromise the law of the land to ensure profits for Robert Vadra, promoter of DFL and son-in-law of the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi,” he alleged.

Rama Rao requested Khattar to look at the MUDA case in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently embroiled. “How is the allotment of Amrut tender to Revanth’s brother-in-law different from that of land allotment done to the Karnataka CM’s wife?” he asked. “I request that your very rationale self to investigate this matter and take necessary action to cancel any contracts found to be illegally awarded. The people of Telangana deserve transparency and accountability in governance,” Rama Rao appealed to Khattar.

Ponguleti blasts KTR:

Meanwhile, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged: “Well aware that the Governor would give his nod to the government’s letter seeking permission to prosecute him in Formula-E case, KTR went to Delhi to bow before BJP, RSS leaders, and Adani and Ambani.”

The minister, however, made it clear that the state government would not trouble or jail anyone without reason. “The Congress does not tolerate people who trouble the poor or innocent,” he said. “You are scared of a single case. You have shifted your camp from Hyderabad to Delhi. But, if all the issues during your 10-year rule, like PPAs, Kaleshwaram, I&PR department etc come out, then you might hide in space,” Srinivasa Reddy told Rama Rao.

Elsewhere, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that though the government never made public the suspect in the Formula-E case, Rama Rao went to Delhi to crawl before the Centre.