One student in critical condition as many fall ill after food poisoning at Ashram school in Telangana

HYDERABAD: One of the three girl students from Ashram High School in Wankidi mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, suffering from food poisoning, is struggling for life after having been hospitalised in NIMS for a week now.

More than 50 tribal girl students had fallen ill after having dinner at the hostel on October 30, three of whom were admitted to NIMS hospital for treatment.

The students, E Mahalakshmi (14), K Jyothi (13) and C Shailaja (16) had developed acute gastroenteritis, which led to dehydration and kidney issues and were admitted to NIMS for treatment.

As per the NIMS administration, Shailaja was admitted on November 5 while she was suffering from dehydration.

She later developed a kidney issue (increased Serum Creatinine secondary to dehydration) and a lung infection for which she was put on a ventilator on November 5. Subsequently, she was put on special dialysis i.e., Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy from November 5 to 9.