One student in critical condition as many fall ill after food poisoning at Ashram school in Telangana

HYDERABAD: One of the three girl students from Ashram High School in Wankidi mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, suffering from food poisoning, is struggling for life after having been hospitalised in NIMS for a week now.
More than 50 tribal girl students had fallen ill after having dinner at the hostel on October 30, three of whom were admitted to NIMS hospital for treatment.
The students, E Mahalakshmi (14), K Jyothi (13) and C Shailaja (16) had developed acute gastroenteritis, which led to dehydration and kidney issues and were admitted to NIMS for treatment.
As per the NIMS administration, Shailaja was admitted on November 5 while she was suffering from dehydration.
She later developed a kidney issue (increased Serum Creatinine secondary to dehydration) and a lung infection for which she was put on a ventilator on November 5. Subsequently, she was put on special dialysis i.e., Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy from November 5 to 9.
She was off the ventilator on November 8 and showed signs of improvement after recovering from a lung infection, she was put on an oral diet and was able to talk and move.
However, on Monday morning, she had a respiratory arrest for which she was put on a ventilator again and dialysis was being continued and her condition was said to be critical.
The condition of the other two girls, who were admitted on November 3, improved. Mahalakshmi is fit to be discharged, while Jyothi is stable and under observation.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited NIMS hospital on Monday to enquire with the doctors about the condition of the three girl students.
The minister said that all three patients were given free of cost treatment and free food was provided to the girls and their attendants, in addition to free accommodation in the private ward.