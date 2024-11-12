Pending for six years, border issues upset Venkatraopally villagers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : As officials failed to resolve border issues between Venkatraopally and Gollapally in Ellantakunta mandal, villagers of Venkatraopally have decided to boycott the caste survey until the dispute is resolved.
Sources said that officials have been trying to take control of the situation but it is not yielding any result. Earlier, the Gollapally residents boycotted the gram panchayat elections due to which the village is being administered by a special officer.
The border issue has been hanging fire for the last six years. The villagers have told the authorities that they have decided not to participate in the integrated caste survey until their demand is met.
According to villagers, the decision follows recent changes in village boundaries, published in a new gazette, which sparked opposition among the villagers. Last month, they submitted petitions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and tahsildar, objecting to the boundary changes and seeking a resolution.
Border disputes began when Venkatraopally village bifurcated from Gollapally grama panchayat and created a new their own. Some borders merged with Venkatraopally village from Gollapally due to which Gollapally villagers boycotted the gram panchayat elections.
BRS leader and ZP vice chairman Siddam Venu has requested the district administration to convince the villagers to participate in the caste survey.
No borewell connection for seven years in village in Mulugu dist
MULUGU: Residents of Ilapur village, Kannaigudem mandal, prevented government staff from conducting the caste survey on Monday. Former sarpanch M Lakshmaiah said though a borewell was dug seven years ago under the Giri Vikasam scheme, a three-phase power connection was not set up to help draw water.
“We approached several officials about the electricity connection to the borewell. This apart, we have also gone to district authorities for laying of roads in the village. However, all our requests have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.
Stating that they were not keen on revealing their caste details to the state government, Lakshmaiah said they boycotted the caste survey in the village with the help of elders. A notification on the resolution adopted by the villagers was handed over to the government staff