Pending for six years, border issues upset Venkatraopally villagers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : As officials failed to resolve border issues between Venkatraopally and Gollapally in Ellantakunta mandal, villagers of Venkatraopally have decided to boycott the caste survey until the dispute is resolved.

Sources said that officials have been trying to take control of the situation but it is not yielding any result. Earlier, the Gollapally residents boycotted the gram panchayat elections due to which the village is being administered by a special officer.

The border issue has been hanging fire for the last six years. The villagers have told the authorities that they have decided not to participate in the integrated caste survey until their demand is met.

According to villagers, the decision follows recent changes in village boundaries, published in a new gazette, which sparked opposition among the villagers. Last month, they submitted petitions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and tahsildar, objecting to the boundary changes and seeking a resolution.

Border disputes began when Venkatraopally village bifurcated from Gollapally grama panchayat and created a new their own. Some borders merged with Venkatraopally village from Gollapally due to which Gollapally villagers boycotted the gram panchayat elections.

BRS leader and ZP vice chairman Siddam Venu has requested the district administration to convince the villagers to participate in the caste survey.