Seethakka accuses BRS of fake propaganda, calls it BJP's 'B-team' ahead of Maharashtra polls

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, on Monday lambasted the BRS, accusing it of resorting to fake propaganda ever since the Maharashtra poll bugle was sounded.

Indirectly referring to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Seethakka alleged that the latter was showing withdrawal symptoms after the culture of “clubs and pubs” was contained in the state.

“The BRS philosophy is to suppress people when in power and suppress the truth when in Opposition,” the minister said while interacting with the newsmen at the Secretariat on Monday. She said that she and her colleagues have been campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand to protect the Constitution and justice.

Seethakka alleged that the BRS was working as the B-team of the BJP and which is why it launched a propaganda campaign against the Congress government. She said that the campaign of malice against the free bus travel to women was part of the BRS propaganda.

The minister also alleged that the BRS was working as BJP’s B-team to avoid punishment in corruption cases.