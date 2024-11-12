Woman survives after being dragged under moving lorry in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay aids in rescue

KARIMNAGAR: A young woman, identified as Ravula Divya Sri from Khalleda village, Manakondur mandal, had a miraculous escape after falling under a moving lorry on NH-563, where the Karimnagar-Warangal road is being widened.

The incident occurred near Singapur, when Divya, a receptionist at an automobile showroom, lost control of her two-wheeler and accidentally fell under the moving lorry. She was dragged for some distance.

Hearing her screams, the lorry driver halted the vehicle. At the same time, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, who was on his way to Mulugu, reached the spot. He assisted with the rescue efforts, mobilising the locals to use jacks from other lorries that had stopped, to free her.

Divya’s hair was trapped under the lorry tyre, and rescuers had to cut it to pull her out. Following the rescue, she was taken to a private hospital in Karimnagar. Sanjay announced that he would cover her medical expenses. Locals expressed astonishment at her survival, describing it as a miraculous escape.