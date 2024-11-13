12 Adilabad villages head to vote in Maharashtra polls

ADILABAD: Villagers of the 12.5 disputed villages, located on the border between the erstwhile Adilabad district in Telangana and Jivithi taluka in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra state, continue to enjoy the privilege to cast votes in both the states. Currently, they are focused on the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20.

While residents of the erstwhile Adilabad district are engaged in the caste survey, residents of these 12 disrupted villages are all set to cast their votes on November 20.

These villages fall under Rajura Assembly constituency in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra state, which is a general seat. Votes from these villagers are crucial as the margin of victory often ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 votes.

In villages like Parandholi, Athapur, Mukadhamguda and Bollapatar there are around 3,350 voters.

Besides casting votes, these residents also benefit from various schemes provided by both states, as the boundary dispute is still with the Supreme Court, while paying taxes to both.

Despite these advantages, the villages lag behind in development.

They also vote in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana and Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

The villagers elect two gram panchayat sarpanches and two MPs and MLAs.

For the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP candidate Deorao Vithoba Bhongle and Congress candidate Subash Ramchander Rao Dhote are actively campaigning in the region.