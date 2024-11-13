16 held for ‘preplanned’ attack on Vikarabad district collector

HYDERABAD: Stating that all evidence pointed to a conspiracy behind the attack on the Vikarabad district collector and other officials on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-II V Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that 16 of the identified accused have been sent to remand.

Sources said that the remand period is 14 days.

“It was a preplanned attack on the collector and other officials. They invited the officials into the village and attacked them,” the IGP said.

The collector and his team were attacked when they went to Lagcharla village in Dudyala mandal to talk to locals who are against a pharma unit proposed to be established in the village.

The IGP said that arrangements for a public hearing were made about 2 km from Lagcharla. However, instead of the villagers, a person identified as Suresh Raj came with some farmers and convinced the collector to come to the village to speak about the pharma unit.

He told the collector that people were hesitant to speak in the presence of the police. Following the request, the collector went to the village.

The IGP said that the police followed the collector at a distance of about 300 metres. When the collector reached the village, the people gathered there started raising slogans and began pelting stones at him. The attackers were also armed with sticks. The collector had no option but to retreat. During the attack, some of the other officials, including police personnel, sustained injuries.

Satyanarayana said that those who have participated along with instigators of the attack will be prosecuted. “We are collecting video and other evidence. As of now 16 persons have been remanded for 14 days. We have identified 57 suspects; most are farmers. We are not arresting innocent spectators, only conspirators and attackers,” the IGP said.

He said that the government has taken the case very seriously. “No accused will be left free. Three officers are collecting evidence. We will not let whoever is involved, directly or indirectly, for this incident, evade justice,” Satyanarayana added.