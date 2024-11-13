BRS top brass’ silence on MLC polls baffles leaders in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The BRS appears to be not all that keen on contesting the ensuing graduates and teachers MLC elections likely to be held in March next year.

The party leaders wonder why the top brass is not showing interest.

Party sources said they can understand if the party does not want to contest teachers’ constituencies.

They however said they are unable to fathom the minds of the top leadership when it comes to contesting the graduates constituency. They said the party has a good voter base in the four districts — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad.

No preparatory meeting held so far

Senior leaders of the party said that the leadership, till now, has not called any preparatory meeting even for the graduates’ constituency.

A majority of the leaders are of the view that the party should contest the Graduate MLC elections.

They are sure that they will get a positive result as an anti-incumbency wave is building up against the ruling party.

They recall how BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy had secured a very good number of votes in the election to the council from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate constituency.

Opportunity to get back into reckoning

As the election opens an opportunity for the party to get back into reckoning, the leaders are trying to persuade the leadership to field a candidate as it would shore up the party’s strength in North Telangana. The leaders said that there were 14 MLAs and a good number of former MLAs in the four districts which form the graduates’ constituency and the party could make full use of their services and win the election.

The leaders including former mayor of Karimnagar Corporation Sardar Ravinder Singh, former chairman of corporations Chirumalla Rakesh, Devi Prasad and party leader Rajaram Yadav are serious aspirants for the party nomination.

The party, however, is yet to warm up to the elections.