CM took Telangana back to 100 years: Harish

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/JAGTIAL: Former minister and BRS Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, during the BRS regime, had taken Telangana forward by 100 years while the incumbent Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already taken the state backwards by 100 years.

He was speaking to the media after visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

He said that Revanth Reddy had no moral right to talk about KCR. “Without KCR there is no Telangana. If Telangana was not there, Revanth would not have become the president of PCC or the chief minister,” he said.

The former minister came down heavily on Revanth Reddy for breaking his oath which he took on Gods that he would waive the farmers crop loans completely by the last Independence Day itself but had miserably failed.

He said he was ready to explain what the people had lost during the Congress’ 11 month rule, in response to Revanth Reddy’s comment that the people had not lost anything under his watch.

He said the Congress rule is marked by lack of support to farmers, medical care, non-availability of drinking water, irrigation water, electricity, and proper education.

The BRS leader joined the padyatra of Korutla MLA Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay in Jagtial district. Sabjay has been on padayatra to interact with farmers affected by denial of support by the government.

He said the chief minister was raising funds for sending them to Congress in Maharashtra for use in elections at a street corner meeting along with Sanjay.

He said that the Ravanth Reddy government has been cheating the farmers everyday.