Congress MPs condemn assault on revenue officials

HYDERABAD: Congress MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday condemned the attack on Vikarabad district collector and other officials in Lagcherla in the district when they went there on Monday to hold a public hearing for a proposed pharma unit. They said that the BRS leaders had instigated the youths to attack the officials. The village is in Kodangal, a constituency represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly. The rioters’ intention was to send a wrong message to the people that Revanth Reddy lacked support in the village.

Congress leaders suggested to the BRS to give constructive suggestions to the government rather than inciting the youth to attacking officials. Addressing the media in Delhi, Mallu Ravi alleged that BRS workers attacked the district collector in the guise of farmers. He added that he had evidence to corroborate his allegations. “The local BRS leader was in touch with a former BRS MLA. They attacked the collector in an inebriated state,” he said and pointed out that the Congress had never fought KCR, when he was in power, for his failures by resorting to violence.

Terming the trouble at Lagicherla unfortunate, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that BRS was trying to obstruct development works being implemented by the Congress government for the last 10 months after not doing anything when it was in power for 10 long years. He said that though land acquisition for industrial purposes took place in the state and in other parts of the country several times in the past, no such violent incidents took place anywhere. “Why has it happened now? It means there is a conspiracy. The people should be watchful of this,” he said. While the chief minister is trying to develop Kodangal constituency, the BRS leaders are even going to the extent of attacking officials, he said.