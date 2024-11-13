Instigators of attack on officials won’t be spared: Minister

HYDERABAD: Indirectly implying that BRS was behind the attack on Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Special Officer and Deputy Collector K Venkat Reddy and other officials, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday asserted that the persons who instigated the locals and orchestrated the attack will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office, the minister said that any attack on government officials and public properties will be dealt with “seriously” as per law.

“The government has taken a very serious view of the attack on Collector Prateek Jain and others at Lagcherla village during a public hearing on proposed pharma unit. A police inquiry is on to find out who was behind the conspiracy, and the purpose of it,” he said.

“The people of Telangana will soon get to know about all those involved in the violent attack once the probe is completed,” he added.

The minister said that the Opposition is only concerned about its “political benefits” and not the wellbeing of farmers. Stating that the government has opened up all platforms and mechanisms to convey their views, he said that there is a democratic way to register a protest, and resorting to violence and threatening government officials is unacceptable.

He said that there is a conspiracy to obstruct establishment of industries in the state.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was ensuring law ad order prevails in Telangana, he said that the government will not spare anyone who tries to disturb peace in the state. He also said that the Congress government won’t tolerate attempts to obstruct development works.

He also alleged that the BRS and BJP have launched a negative propaganda against the Congress government in the view of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring Maharashtra.