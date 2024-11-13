KTR asks PM Modi to act against ‘AMRUT scam’ perpetrators

HYDERABAD: Alleging Rs 8,888 crore scam in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme tendering process in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the perpetrators.
Speaking to reporters a day after submitting a memorandum to Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, Rama Rao said: “Prime Minister should respond to the alleged corruption in Telangana’s AMRUT 2.0 tender process. The PM previously accused Telangana of being an “ATM” for Congress and for other state elections. It is critical that he addresses the local corruption issues as well.”
The BRS working president alleged that Modi had not taken any measures to curb the Congress government’s corruption in Telangana. “Prime Minister ‘must’ take immediate steps to address allegations of corruption in AMRUT tenders as the BRS submitted substantial proofs to the Union government in this regard,” he said.
Rama Rao reiterated his allegations that AMRUT tenders were awarded to the family members of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and that of his Cabinet colleagues. The BRS leader pointed to specific instances of alleged corruption in Telangana’s AMRUT tendering process. Details of tenders are not being disclosed, even under the Right to Information (RTI) Act,” he added.
Congress diverted Rs 300 cr TG funds for Maha polls
Claiming that Rs 300 crore funds from Telangana are being “misused” to spread misleading information in Maharashtra, Rama Rao alleged that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was hoodwinking the people in the neighbouring state with false promises.
“These funds, which were supposed to be allocated for local development projects and to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana, were instead being diverted for poll campaign purpose in Maharashtra,” he alleged.
When asked about attack on Vikarabad Collector allegedly by farmers who opposed establishment of a pharma unit in Dudyal, Rama Rao said that he never heard of a district collector facing people’s resistance to this extent in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Rama Rao told AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on X: “Kharge ji spoke about ‘BJP buying MLA’s like goats’ in Maharashtra yesterday. I invite him to come to Telangana. He will be surprised by how well the Goat industry is performing here. Thanks to the Congress, the leading goat purchaser. 10 BRS MLAs were taken into the Congress party. They were bought, threatened, may be a few were cajoled. None of them resigned. Today the situation is so pathetic none of the 10 MLAs know which party they belong to. I dare you to make them stand in a press conference and ask. They are all scared of the court & losing their post. Classic Hypocrisy of Congress”