KTR asks PM Modi to act against ‘AMRUT scam’ perpetrators

HYDERABAD: Alleging Rs 8,888 crore scam in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme tendering process in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the perpetrators.

Speaking to reporters a day after submitting a memorandum to Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, Rama Rao said: “Prime Minister should respond to the alleged corruption in Telangana’s AMRUT 2.0 tender process. The PM previously accused Telangana of being an “ATM” for Congress and for other state elections. It is critical that he addresses the local corruption issues as well.”

The BRS working president alleged that Modi had not taken any measures to curb the Congress government’s corruption in Telangana. “Prime Minister ‘must’ take immediate steps to address allegations of corruption in AMRUT tenders as the BRS submitted substantial proofs to the Union government in this regard,” he said.

Rama Rao reiterated his allegations that AMRUT tenders were awarded to the family members of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and that of his Cabinet colleagues. The BRS leader pointed to specific instances of alleged corruption in Telangana’s AMRUT tendering process. Details of tenders are not being disclosed, even under the Right to Information (RTI) Act,” he added.