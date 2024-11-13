KTR in Delhi to seek help to escape from cases: Minister Venkat

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao went to New Delhi to seek help to escape “prosecution” in Hyderabad Formula E race case.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “KTR went to Delhi to seek the Union ministers’ help as the state government has sought Governor’s permission to prosecute him in Formula E race scam.”

“No one cares about KTR in Delhi. When he was the minister, he abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now he his meeting central ministers. KTR should be ashamed to meet the Union ministers seeking their help to get the cases filed against him cancelled.

He is seeking Home Minister Amit Shah’s help in lieu of helping BJP in Lok Sabha elections,” he claimed.

The minister also accused Rama Rao of “converting rupees into dollars to run a consultancy” in violation of the RBI and FEMA norms. “During the BRS regime, KTR looted money in the name of Hyderabad development,” he added.

Responding to Rama Rao alleging irregularities in implementation of AMRUT 2 scheme, the minister clarified that Sujan Reddy is not Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s close relative. “Sujan Reddy has been a business partner of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for a long time,” he said.

“Wasn’t is KTR who gave AMRUT 1 contracts to his friend Teju Raju’s company and Srinivas Rao of Prathima Company,” he asked.

Stating that the state government was ready to investigate the alleged irregularities in awarding of AMRUT tenders, he wanted to know if Rama Rao is ready to face investigation in alleged corruption in construction of Kaleshwaram project.