Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted
HYDERABAD: A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.
Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said.
Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said. Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added.
Due to the derailment of a goods train, three railway tracks were damaged. Railway staff promptly reached the site and initiated restoration work.
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was in Nagpur for the Maharashtra election campaign, spoke to railway officials and urged them to expedite the restoration of the tracks.
(With inputs from PTI)