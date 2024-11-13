Telangana: Speeding car runs over morning walkers; two dead, one hurt

PEDDAPALLI: Two women died and another was injured after a speeding car lost control and ran over morning walkers at Rajiv Rahadari, Rangampalli, on the outskirts of Peddapalli town in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the car was en route Godavarikhani from Karimnagar.

While Kukka Amrutha (40) and Kukka Baghya (45) died on the spot, Kukka Padma is receiving treatment at a government hospital.

All three women were residents of Udaynagar, Peddapalli. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said Peddapalli CI K Praveen Kumar.

The police advised walkers to choose playgrounds or open places instead of highways or main roads for their safety.

CCTV footage revealed that even after placing barricades on highways, people continue to drive rashly and often ram into barricades, the police said.