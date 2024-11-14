5.36 lakh to take Group-III examinations across Telangana: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that around 5.36 lakh students are appearing for the Group-III examinations at 1,401 centres across the state. She said that elaborate arrangements have been made by the TGPSC to conduct the exams in a flawless manner.

She held a video conference with the district collectors, SPs/CPs and reviewed the arrangements made for the Group III exams, progress in procurement of paddy and cotton, starting of new nursing/paramedical colleges and the ongoing socio economic survey.

The collectors were told to repeat the success of conducting the Group-I exams and ensure that the Group-III exams are also conducted in a smooth and orderly manner.

She directed the district collectors, SPs and CPs to personally monitor and see that all arrangements are in place at all the centres.

TGPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy gave a brief overview of the arrangements made by the commission for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Stating that unprecedented harvest is expected this season, the chief secretary asked the district collectors to expedite purchases and also ensure quick payment to farmers.

The special officers should also monitor the movement of paddy in their designated districts and address the gaps by providing necessary support to the staff and also instill confidence among the farmers, she said.

DGP Jitender, Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner Civil Supplies DS Chowhan and other officials attended the video conference.