HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who was named as A-1 in the Lagcherla attack case, has confessed to the police to having committed the offence (the attack on Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain and his team) with a criminal conspiracy in order to defame and destabilise the government to derive political mileage, as directed by their leader KT Rama Rao, the BRS working president, according to the remand report accessed by TNIE.

Narender Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the Kodangal Assembly seat in 2023, was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning from his residence in Filmnagar in Hyderabad and taken to Pargi police station. His arrest was based on 48 calls he made or received from BRS activist B Suresh, one of the other accused, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders said that Suresh never attacked the collector and claimed that he only interacted with the official as seven acres belonging to him were proposed to be acquired for the pharma unit.

However, top police officials reportedly submitted a report to the government stating that Suresh and his brother do not own any land in the village. The report also said that outsiders were involved in the attack on the officials.

IGP Multi Zone-II V Satyanarayana said that among the 42 suspects identified by the police for the attack, 19 do not own any land in the village.

It may be recalled that the villagers in Lagcherla attacked Jain and other officials with sticks, stones and also chilli powder when they went to the village to conduct a public hearing on the proposed pharma unit.

The police arrested five more persons on Wednesday in connection with the case, taking the total number of people arrested so far to 21. Based on the confessional statements of the accused arrested on Tuesday, the police arrested Narender Reddy.