Goods train derails on north-south rail link at Peddapalli district

HYDERABAD/ PEDDAPALLI: As many as 12 wagons of a goods train derailed between Raghavapur and Khannala stations in Peddapalli district late on Tuesday, disrupting railway traffic on the Kazipet main line connecting south and north India forcing authorities to cancel 56 passenger trains and diverting scores through other routes. No casualties were reported.

Officials said that preliminary investigation points to overloading as the reason behind the derailment — the train was carrying iron coils from Ghaziabad and was on its way to Kazipet. Railway authorities launched repair and restoration efforts at midnight and were still at work when this report was filed.

The derailment occurred on the Peddapalli-Ramagundam route between km-markers 282/38 and 282/34. Officials said that it would have been a catastrophe if it were a passenger train that derailed.

The derailment affected three railway tracks as the wagons fell on them. This is causing delays in the restoration works, officials said. The officials said one single-line track was restored and declared fit for traffic at 7.20 pm. The first goods train started from Raghavapuram towards Ramagundam at 7.35 pm.

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced partial cancellation and diversion of many trains following the derailment. Apart from cancellations of 56 trains, there are 11 partial cancellations, 64 diversions, nine trains rescheduled and three regulated.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay spoke with SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and asked him to act swiftly to minimise inconvenience for passengers.