K Chandrasekhar Rao should speak on Lagcherla attack, won’t spare conspirators: DyCM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Alleging a political conspiracy behind attack on Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain and other officials at Lagcherla in Vikarabad district, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao will not able to destabilise the government.

Addressing a press conference, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, at the Secretariat, Vikramarka also demanded that BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao make his stance clear on his “party workers” attacking the district collector.

He said that the state government will not spare the conspirators behind the attack on the officials.

“KCR, who was chief minister for 10 years, should answer it it is right to instigate such attacks. As a responsible Opposition leader, he (KCR) should come out and speak. What message do you want to give through these attacks? Don’t you know where these attacks would eventually lead to,” he asked.

Stating that such acts will not deter the government from carrying out developmental works, the deputy CM assured the government officials of all support, and vowed to take stringent action against wrongdoers. He said that the BRS was trying to obstruct the state government’s plans to develop industries, which would stimulate state’s economy.

Vikramarka said that the government is making all efforts to create employment for youth in private sector besides issuing notifications in the government sector. He said that as part of those efforts, the government has designed plans to develop Kodangal, which is one of the backward regions of the state. He alleged that BRS was instigating Dalits and Adivasis to take extreme steps for its own political benefits.

Meanwhile, Ponnam Prabhakar demanded that the BJP too make its stand clear on such attacks on government functionaries. He sought to know if the BJP and its MP DK Aruna support such attacks on officials.