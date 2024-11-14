Mettu Gutta temple renovation stalled due to funding woes

HANAMKONDA: The development of the historic Mettu Sri Ramalingeshwara temple, locally known as Mettu Gutta temple, has been stalled due to unfulfilled funding.

After the previous BRS government allocated Rs 6.99 crore for its development, contractors began work about two years ago. However, they halted the works due to unpaid bills, leaving the project incomplete.

Located near Kazipet Junction railway station and at the heart of the tri-city area, Mettu Gutta temple attracts many devotees on auspicious days. Currently, the partially constructed structures have become an eyesore, and devotees are avoiding certain areas on the hilltop where work remains incomplete. They have been urging the state government to release the promised funds to resume and complete the temple’s development.

The government had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for renovating the Rajagopuram, constructing a guesthouse for devotees, building a compound wall on the hilltop and improving the access road. However, with a change in government, fund releases for these projects were put on hold.

Since his election, Wardhanapeta MLA KR Nagaraju has faced criticism from the Mettu Seva Samithi management for not prioritising the temple’s development. They are calling for Nagaraju to initiate the release of funds and take an active role in the temple’s renovation.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhadrakali Temple Endowment Assistant Commissioner and Mettu Gutta temple executive officer V Sheshu Bharathi confirmed that the Endowment department’s deputy executive engineer has submitted an estimate for fund release to the state government to resume the works. “We are awaiting the release of funds from the government and will soon restart the temple works,” Bharathi said.