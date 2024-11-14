Telangana govt seeks Centre’s nod to tap World Bank for Musi loan

HYDERABAD: The state government has intensified efforts to mobilise funds for the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Recently, the state government sent proposals to the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance for its approval to tap the World Bank for a loan for the project.

The Preliminary Project Report (PPR), accessed by TNIE, proposes a loan of Rs 4,100 crore from the World Bank once cleared by the Centre.

Apart from this, the state government would spend Rs 1,763 crore while the remaining funds required would be mobilised from the private sector and state and Central sector schemes.

According to the PPR, the project will leverage private sector financing through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with companies in the tourism and hospitality and real estate sectors alongside CSR funding. Green bonds would be issued for environmentally sustainable components, while revenue generation includes naming rights, sponsorships and tourism activities. The project will also align with the state and centrally sponsored urban schemes and programmes along with domestic financial markets.

Proposed duration of Musi rejuvenation project is six years

The PPR says: “Real estate development initiatives such as land value capture and joint development projects, can leverage increased property values around the riverfront.”

As per the PPR, the proposed duration of the project is six years, starting December 2024 with the tentative deadline for completion being December 2030.

The PPR says that the project will employ smart technologies to monitor and boost climate resilience through nature-based solutions, including GIS and AI based tools that can be used for effective planning and development, to monitor water quality, traffic flow and environmental conditions.