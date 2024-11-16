BRS leaders hold nightly vigil at K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence

HYDERABAD: For the past three nights, BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao, have been reaching the residence of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Nandinagar after 8 pm and staying put till dawn.

With rumours swirling that former minister KT Rama Rao would be arrested for his alleged involvement in the Lagcherla incident, a clutch of the party’s leaders — MLAs, MLCs, former ministers and former chairpersons of various corporations — are spending sleepless nights at KCR’s residence where the BRS working president is staying.

They say that they plan to try and stop the police from arresting Rama Rao if the cops make such a move. However, despite the tension, there has been no such action taken by the police.

A majority of these leaders told TNIE that they would spend as many sleepless nights as needed. The number of BRS leaders reaching KCR’s residence every day is growing by the day.

The party’s serving and former legislators are making it a point to interact with the leaders who are streaming in from the rural places and take photographs with them.

The main topic of discussion in this nightly camp is about the strategy they believe the government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would adopt. Many of these leaders are seen busy on their phones at night, tapping into their contacts in government, political and police circles and getting updates where available.

The senior leaders are maintaining contact with KCR and waiting for him to guide them in these trying times for the party.