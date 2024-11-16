Kishan Reddy accepts CM Revanth Reddy’s challenge, to spend night in Musi slum

HYDERABAD: Accepting the challenge posed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stay in the slums on the Musi catchment areas, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that he would be spending Saturday night in one of the houses along the river.

He also reiterated his appeal to the government to go ahead with the Musi rejuvenation project but not to demolish the homes of the poor.

“Revanth Reddy garu, we are ready to sacrifice our lives and our posts for the poor,” Kishan told a press conference here.

The Union minister said that he plans to have dinner with the residents of Musi slums and rest for the day. He added that other saffron party leaders were ready to stay for three months in the Musi catchment areas.

Later, the BJP released a list of party leaders who would participate in the “Musi Nidra” campaign.

As per the list, Kishan would be spending Saturday night in Tulsiram Nagar of Amberpet, Eatala Rajender at Dwarakapuram Colony in Ganesh Nagar, Dr K Laxman at Shalivahana Nagar of Old Malakpet and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy at Hydershakote in Rajendranagar.

During the press conference to give details of the Musi Nidra programme, Kishan launched an attack on the Congress government, accusing it of falsely claiming to have implemented all the six guarantees in the state.

Congress govt failed on all fronts: Kishan

“None of the promises made by Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been implemented,” he alleged, adding that the people of Telangana truly well know what they got and what was promised.

Kishan also alleged that people living in Congress-ruled states have been put to lots of hardships. He also alleged that the Congress government and the previous BRS regime was more or similar as Revanth was following his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Slamming the chief minister, he said that the Congress government has stooped to the level of sending farmers to jail in the pharma unit land acquisition case. He said that the Congress promised to give Rs 15,000 input subsidy per acre, and Rs 12,000 to agriculture labour, but did not keep its word.