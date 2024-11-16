Telangana Congress leaders campaign for Manikrao Thakre in Maharashtra elections

HYDERABAD: As AICC state in-charge Manikrao Thakre helped the Telangana Congress in its successful campaign in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Now, the party’s state leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, are campaigning for the veteran leader in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

As part of the campaign, Revanth Reddy will be addressing a public rally in support of Thakre on Saturday.

Thakare is contesting from Digras constituency in Yavatmal district.

Thakre served as AICC in-charge of Telangana at a crucial time when the party was navigating through a difficult phase.

He played a key role in settling the internal disputes and ensured that the state leaders worked collectively to lead a successful campaign in the 2023 elections.

Speaking to TNIE from Digras, veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao said: “Thakre helped our leaders win the elections. Now they are reciprocating.”

The other Telangana Congress leaders who are currently campaigning in Maharashtra are Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya, MPs Chamala Kiran Reddy and Suresh Shetkar.